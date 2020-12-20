Arthur J. Roberts
Arthur J. Roberts, 82, of Sebring, Florida passed away Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born in Lake City, Florida and graduated from Sebring High School in 1956. After graduation, he attended Orlando Technical College to study automotive mechanics. He worked at Roberts Motor Co. and other automotive dealerships as a transmission technician. Arthur was a founding member and chief of the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department. He loved spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, camping and air boating, and loved his dogs.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Ida Roberts; and his sister, Faye Pollard. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Roberts; children, Mike Roberts (Patty), Kim Roberts Froelich and Lorie Jackson (David); grandchildren, Brian, Denielle and Anna Froelich, Jessica Huntley, Justin Brown, Sara Heston, Brad Molinaro, Andrew and Britt Sides; and 18 great-grandchildren; cousin, Sally Schauman, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation memorials to Change of Pace, Inc., 4514 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc., 3530 Office Park Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.