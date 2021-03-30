Arthur W. Bostick
Arthur Wayne Bostick, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 8, 1945, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Paul and Evelyn (Snelling) Bostick. He was a painter, avid collector of numerous items, member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and had been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since the early 1980s, coming from Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beverly Bostick; children, Neatha Madden of Sebring, Dale Haislip (Shannon) of Avon Park, Paul Bostick (Norma) of Sebring, Brad Haislip (Kristy) of Avon Park, Misty Moore (Todd) of Lake Placid, Henry Broxton of Avon Park, Stephanie Bostick of Sebring and Brittany Bostick of Sebring; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Bostick Struck and Judi Bostick Wright, both of Texas.
Art was also a foster parent to many children and impacted numerous lives throughout the years. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Ashely Bostick; and sons, Carl, Troy and Antonio Bostick.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Condolences may be left online at stephensonnelsonfh.com.