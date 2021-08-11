Artie R. Williams
Artie R. Williams walked in to the arms of Jesus on Aug. 7, 2021. He was 65 years old. His peaceful entrance to Heaven came from his home in which he called “Artie’s Acres.” Artie heard Jesus say “well done my good and faithful servant, enter in, your work is done.”
Born April 9, 1956, in Dothan, Alabama to the late Artie A. and S. Frances (Smith) Williams. Artie was raised and lived in Lake Placid, Florida. As a child, he enjoyed playing baseball and one time had a batting average of .500. In his childhood, Artie developed a love for motorcycles and living life to its fullest. He graduated from Lake Placid High School in 1974. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Juno. After leaving the Navy, Artie returned home.
He always spoke of his younger years at Pierre’s French Restaurant as the Maître d’. This is where he developed a love for French cuisine. He enjoyed traveling with Pierre to other fine restaurants to enhance his palette for the finer foods. Artie had such determination at everything, to the point where he worked three different jobs in order to build his first home in 1983. Artie had his own lawn business for several years.
In 1988, Artie embarked upon what he called the second and best part of his life. He began his 10-year career with Publix Supermarkets, Inc. and eventually became a deli manager. He ran the deli like no other and had the ability to turn one around to be the best in the region. At this same time, he got “gut hooked” on fishing and he called Lake Istokpoga, “God’s country.” He thoroughly enjoyed the great outdoors and always wanted to take the scenic routes when traveling. He also enjoyed snook fishing in the Everglades.
In 1998, he became a car salesman representative for Alan Jay Jeep/Chrysler for eight years. In 2006, Artie became a realtor for Re/Max Reality Plus II in Lake Placid, Florida. During his 15-year career in real estate, he had the best of both worlds: Artie was able to make a living and take our children wherever they needed to go — he was Mr. Mom. Artie is a member of Placid Temple Church of God.
When you met Artie, you knew first-hand what his world was: his wife and their children. His love for his family was admired and felt by many. It was said how rare it is to meet a man that was so proud of his family, as Artie was; he always said his greatest accomplishments were his children. He also had a love for singer/songwriter Bob Dylan. Artie said there are three things in life you need to tell your children: Jesus loves you; your mom and dad love you; and last, Bob Dylan is the greatest singer/songwriter of all time.
He was the biggest fan of NFL quarterback Tom Brady (the G.O.A.T.), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots, and the Florida Gators; as well as the Boston Red Sox. He had a love for watching horse racing and said he “had a heart that resembled Secretariat,” which was the fastest, greatest and proven to have had the biggest heart out of any other horse. People that met Artie were inspired by the obstacles that he overcame, his positive attitude of gratitude, also and most importantly the love and dedication to his family.
He would say, “I don’t ask God for anything, because what I wanted would get me in trouble; I would thank Him everyday for what I had for God always provided what I need.” Artie is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). There is none like the love of my life.
Artie is proceeded in death by his parents, Artie and Frances Williams. We all know Artie was his mother’s favorite. Artie is survived by the love of his life, Denise Pollard Williams; their son, Dennis Williams, and daughter, Macey Williams; his sister, Debbi Storicks (Steve) of Sebring; Rocky (Yvonne) of Lake Placid; Jeffrey (Kristin) of Estero, Florida; also many nieces and nephews.
The Artie Williams Family thanks each of you for all of your love and support. Good Shepherd Hospice (Ramon, Ms. Bonita and nurse Shannon) – thank you.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Placid Temple Church of God, 51 Lake June Road, Lake Placid by Pastor Eric Burch on Aug. 14, 2021. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Plants will be planted in his honor at “Artie’s Acres.” He will be taken to Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Placid, Florida – yet we all know he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. If you want to see Artie again, you must have a personal relationship with God.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.