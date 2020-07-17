Astor F. Maggard
Frank Maggard, 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was the son of the late Astor Maggard and Mossie Pillion. He was born in Harlan, Kentucky on Oct. 11, 1938. Frank had been a resident of Sebring, Florida for 19 years, formerly living in Benton, Illinois and was a member of the Church of Christ. Frank worked as a coal miner. He enjoyed traveling in his RV and liked to attend country music concerts.
He is survived by his siblings, Jack and Chester Maggard, Lewanna Sexton and dear friend, Nancy Snider. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mable; brothers, William, Verlon, Clyde and Timothy; and sister, Esther Lowe.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.