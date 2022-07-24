Aubrey E. “Bo” Bohanon
Aubrey Eugene “Bo” Bohanon, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Oct. 1, 1936 in Appling County, Georgia, the son of Barney Jackson and Velma (Harden) Bohanon.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 4:27 am
Aubrey was the former owner and operator of an oil company, BO’S Thrift Oil in Ocala, Florida, and a trucking company, BO’S Truck Line, Inc. in Oakland, Florida. He was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church in Sebring, Florida and an affiliate member of First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, North Carolina. Aubrey enjoyed cool summers at his home in Franklin, North Carolina and retired to play golf.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mathilda (Tillie); children, Nancy Gaylord of Ocala, Florida, Susan Graham of Oakland, Florida, Karen Smith of Winter Garden, Florida, and Audrey Mitchell of Clermont, Florida; brothers, Henry, Charles and William Bohanon; seven grandchildren and 12 great — grandchildren. Aubrey was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Bohanon; step-son, Justin Muffley; and brothers, Luther (Red), Hubert and Barney Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Aubrey (Bo) Bohanon to Spring Lake Presbyterian Church of Sebring, Florida or First Presbyterian Church in Franklin, North Carolina. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.