Audrey F. Ambrose
Audrey Florence Ambrose, 92, was born in Brisbane, Australia on July 13, 1928, to Peter and Violet Belz. She passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Her health had been failing for some time, however her mind was sharp until the end.
Audrey grew up in Brisbane, graduated from high school there and remained until her early 20’s. She worked four jobs to save enough money to begin a lifelong dream of traveling the world. She was the first female to own and operate a Lambretta motor scooter in Brisbane and started a club for other young ladies to get involved in as well. Audrey’s 21st birthday celebration at the Windsor Hall in 1949 featured great food such as crab on muffins and lamb sandwiches and dancing under the lanterns with live music throughout the night. It was the talk of the town with the relatives many years after.
Her adventures began in New Zealand, where she and her best friend Maureen worked and explored the country. From there she made her way to Vancouver, British Columbia, did a side trip down the coast of California and then boarded a train to meet up with a girlfriend in Toronto. It was there that she met her wonderful husband Bill who had recently emigrated from Northern Ireland. They met at a dance and got married three months later. Audrey and Bill celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2016 before he passed.
General Motors brought them to the United States, and that is how they found their way to Michigan. They made two cross country moves, one to California in 1961, and then Washington in 1967. Both times ending up back in Michigan before finally settling down in Algonac. Audrey worked a home-based business for Avon Enterprises for 10-plus years and was in the President’s Club (top sales) year in and year out. It was her down-under accent that became the comfortable conversation calling card that had all of her Algonac clients looking forward to their bi-weekly appointments with Audrey.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Joni (Ambrose) Brengman; son-in-law, Robert Brengman; grandsons, Matthew and Curtis; and future daughter-in-law, Liz Robertson.