Austin W. Edwards
Austin Wyatt Avant Edwards, 21, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, May 8, 2021. Austin was born on Aug. 25, 1999 in Fort Myers, Florida, the son of Samantha Rhymes and John Edwards II.
Austin was a resident of Lake Placid since the age of 5 and attended Lake Placid schools. Austin was a heavy equipment operator who loved his Vulcan family. Austin was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed being outdoors “red necking,” fishing and hunting, and loved to be with family and his many friends.
Austin is survived by his mother, Samantha Rhymes with Dennis Hughes II; and father, John K. and Melissa Edwards II; sisters, Caylah Lee Ann Kemp and December Hughes; brother, Samuel Hughes; and grandparents, Della and Mike Woodham, Olen “Chuck” Rhymes, and Carol Sekich. He was predeceased by John K. Edwards.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. A funeral service to celebrate Austin’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at New Life Holiness Church, 109 Hallmark Ave., Lake Placid with Pastor T.C. Matney. Burial will immediately follow the service at the Ortona Cemetery.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.