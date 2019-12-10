Barbara A. Beswick
Barbara Ann Beswick, of Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, while surrounded by her family. She was born July 27, 1940 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
“Bonnie” was a graduate of Kutztown State University in Pennsylvania with a bachelor degree in art education and a minor in English. She secured graduate credits from Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, Trenton State University, American University in D.C. and Florida Atlantic University. She was a world traveler and taught art and English to all levels in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Utah and Florida for 40 years.
Barbara had an illustrious career, being named “The Top Art Teacher in the Country” by Teacher magazine (a trade journal for educators) in 1964 and was picked as one of the five finalists for “Teacher of the Year” in Broward County, Florida.
She has had many accolades in between and has been published multiple times. “Every Child An Artist: New Methods and Materials for Elementary Art” was published by Prentice-Hall in 1982; “Success Oriented Schools: An Educator’s Handbook for the 21st Century” was co-authored with Ralph Robinson and published by University Press of America in 1996 and revised and reissued in 2000 as “Save Our Schools: Change Education to Educating” by Writers Club Press. Several short stories and poems have been published in WritingRaw, by Eber and Wein and in The Florida Writer. Her first children’s story, “A Christmas Moon,” was published by Mirror and her second was titled “Dippy Duck’s Adventures.”
She was married to a retired civil engineer, James F. Beswick (deceased), who was a true partner in the writing of her great American novel, “The Sensuous Disciple.” He was her “outline guru” and the source for technical details in her novel as well as character details.
Mrs. Beswick is survived by her sons, Erich (Dorothy) and Kurt Beswick (Ellen); daughters, Juliette Pokletar and Jennifer Czhola (Charlie); grandsons, James F. B. Pokletar (Dawna) and Gunnar Beswick; and great-grandchildren, Alannah Pokletar (age 8) and Dylan Pokletar (age 2). Barbara is also survived by her sister, Phyllis Silldorf, and her brothers, Joe and Chip Foley.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.