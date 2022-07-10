Barbara A. Groppel
Barbara Ann Donovan Groppel, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 25, 1935 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Walter and Estella (Grandstaff) Culver.
Barbara worked as a guidance counselor in the education profession, attended St. John United Methodist Church, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1997, coming from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; son, John Stephen Donovan of Debary, Florida; and sister, Karla Connor of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Jacqueline McGinnis of Cumberland, Maryland.
Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery Association in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.