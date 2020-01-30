Barbara A. Knox Jan 30, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara A. Knox The date and time for Barbara Anne Knox’s mass has changed to 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Nell Hays retires from Crime Prevention Steube sponsors bill to remove some trucking regulations LP Arts and Crafts Country Fair this weekend Are you woke? How is project ADA compliant? Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Obituaries Barbara A. Knox Mary A. Zepp Deborah A. Sweeting James "Mike" Barrett Adelbert 'Del' Hall