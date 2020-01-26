Barbara A. Knox
Barbara Anne Knox, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Sunday evening, Jan. 19, 2020.
Barbara was a native of New Jersey. She was born Feb. 18, 1944 in Jersey City. She was the daughter of Gertrude Miller Walsh and Clement Walsh.
Barbara has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 45 years. She was a homemaker and a babysitter. She enjoyed picnicking and hiking at the Highlands Hammock State Park. Barbara was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Joe Knox; children, Christina Knox and Joseph Michael Knox; three siblings, four grandchildren and she was blessed with two great-grandchildren.
A Christian Memorial Mass will coincide with the 10 a.m. Sunday Mass on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Following the Mass she will be placed in the St. James Ossuary Garden. Memorial services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.