Barbara A. Marler
Barbara A. Marler, 92, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Dec. 7, 2022. She was born on July 26, 1930, in Indiana and was the daughter to Irene (Darling) and Clarence Ball.
On May 29, 1952, she married G. Ray Marler, who preceded her in death, as did her daughter, Kristy Rae, and brother, Robert. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and loving companion, Jim Smith.
A service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held later in January at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid with Rev. Reed officiating. Barbara’s ashes will be placed in the Gardens of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.