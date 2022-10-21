Barbara A. Martin

Barbara Ann Martin, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. She was born Nov. 15, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Basil L. Wells and Jane E. (Brewer) Wells. She spent nearly all of her adult life as a resident of Highlands County, where she moved with her family in 1978.

Recommended for you