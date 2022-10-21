Barbara A. Martin
Barbara Ann Martin, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. She was born Nov. 15, 1942 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Basil L. Wells and Jane E. (Brewer) Wells. She spent nearly all of her adult life as a resident of Highlands County, where she moved with her family in 1978.
Barbara was a radiology technician and later a teacher’s aide. She’ll be remembered for her kindness and compassion, but also as a fearless soul who solo piloted an airplane, skydived, and motorcycled the Swiss Alps.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John C. Martin of Sebring, Florida; sons, Chris Martin (Jennifer) of Orlando, Florida and Scott Martin (Kerri) of Fort Myers, Florida; as well as four grandchildren, Emarion, Ezyan, Kennedy and D.J. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy Wells; and her brother, John Walter Wells.
Per her wishes, the family will hold a private ceremony in Barbara’s honor. In lieu of flowers or condolences, the family asks that you spend some extra time with your own family. Time is precious.