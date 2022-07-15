Barbara A. Stanfill
Barbara Atkinson Stanfill, a resident of Sebring, Florida, and a native of Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time due to complications from pneumonia and COPD. She was 78 years old.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Stanfill Jr.; mother, Billy Cummings Atkinson; and father, William A Atkinson Jr. Survivors include her two daughters, Erin Louise Stanfill of Atlanta, Georgia and Allison Elaine Stanfill of Kensington, Maryland; three brothers, William A. Atkinson III, Michael Patrick Atkinson and Robert Brian Atkinson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barbara was born in Nicaro, Cuba, while her father worked as a civilian chemist for the U.S. Air Force during WWII. They moved to Lafayette, Louisiana when she was three years old, and she lived there until she was 17. Her kind and gregarious nature made her popular with everyone who met her. She was a school cheerleader and was Queen of one of the Mardi Gras Balls in Lafayette.
She attended Louisiana State University and received her B.A. degree in Sociology. She was also a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. After graduating college, she went overseas to Germany and worked as a civilian for the U.S. Army in an Officer’s Club. When she came back from overseas, she was a case worker for the Louisiana Department of Welfare, and it was during this time that she met her future husband Jim Stanfill. They were married for 47 years. They were deeply committed to each other and never failed to make each other laugh.
She was a passionate professional fundraiser for non-profits such as March of Dimes. After moving throughout the Southeast, she and her husband settled in Sebring, Florida in 1996. During her time in Sebring, Barbara was an avid Master Gardener and President of the Highlands County Master Gardeners in 2002 and 2003.
Barbara was a deeply caring and attentive mother to her daughters, a trusted and loyal sister to her brothers, an equally loyal friend to others and a fierce protector of those for whom she cared deeply. She was timid about herself, but a formidable foe to the person who harmed a relative or close friend!
Friends and neighbors know Barbara never met a stranger. She is now and will continue to be, sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Barbara was an animal lover, and we ask that you donate to the Humane Society of Highlands County, Florida in her honor. This can be done at https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/hchs
A private reception honoring her will be held in Sebring for her friends and neighbors. A memorial service in Louisiana will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com