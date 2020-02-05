Barbara “Bonnie” Martin
Barbara (Bonnie) Martin, 80, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
She was born Sept. 28, 1939 in West Jersey Hospital of Camden, New Jersey. Her late parents are John and Marie Gordon.
Bonnie met Allan Martin in November 1957; they were high school sweethearts. They were married May 7, 1960. They resided in New Jersey and New York until moving to Florida in 1995.
She is survived by her husband, Allan; two daughters, Michelle Gaskill of New Jersey and Kimberly Stuhl of Florida; and two grandchildren, Kristin Hagmaier of New Jersey and Conrad Stuhl of Florida.
Bonnie was a senior investigator for New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs before retirement in 1995. She loved line dancing, reading about the Amish and she loved her dog Mollee.
Services will be at a later date.