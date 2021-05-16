Barbara E. Ball
Barbara Eve Ball, 73, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Oct. 1, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois to Francis and Dorothy (Lutz) Madden.
Barbara had a heart of gold, most unselfish person you would ever meet. She was the glue who kept the family together. Barbara never gave up on anyone. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Now she is our heavenly angel.
She is survived by her loving husband, Troy Ball, and four children. Surviving are also 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.