Barbara E. Epstein
Barbara Ellen Marchand Epstein, a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, a native and resident of Gonzales, Louisiana died on March 3, 2022, at her home at the age of 90.
She was heavily involved in her husband Jerome’s medical practice, family and church activities. She loved to travel and lived part of her life in New Mexico, where she married, and Florida, but her heart was always in Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Lydia Marchand; husband of 54 years, Jerome; daughter, Michele Epstein; grandson, Andrew Jerome Epstein; sister, Clara Ann Johnson; brothers-in-law, Jerry Johnson, Garney Cannon, Kearny Lee, Robert Freaneau and Crawford Bishop; sisters-in-law, Arlene Bishop and Joan Maria Marchand; nieces, Charmane Templet and Ann Marie Templet; and nephews, Robert Marchand, Andy Kaplan and Myer Epstein.
She is survived by her daughter, Karla Epstein of Gonzales, Louisiana; two sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Marguerite Epstein of Keystone Heights, Florida, and David and Debra Epstein of Scottsdale, Arizona; brother, Roy Marchand Jr.; and four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joan Lee, Dolores Canon, Brenda and Edgar Vavasseur, and Linda and Feltus Templet; four grandchildren, Dennis Williams, Barbara Michele Epstein, Brittany Epstein and Jared Epstein; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Epstein and Sophi Epstein; and 36 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Barbara Epstein family.
The Epstein Family wishes to thank the staff of Azalea Estates for the love and support they gave Barbara for the past three years, and the staff of Bridgeway Hospice for the care and dignity they showed us all.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation that will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 15 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 2 p.m.