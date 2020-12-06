Barbara Gorsuch
Barbara Gorsuch, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away early Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, 2020.
She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on Jan. 17, 1933. She lived in the lower keys for many years and loved boating and saltwater fishing with her husband. Since moving to Highlands County in 2000, she became very active in the Woman’s Club of Sebring and was a member of Highlands County Quilt Guild.
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Billy Gorsuch; one brother, William Sisney of Kingsland, Georgia; six children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.