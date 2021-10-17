Barbara J. Cannata
Barbara Joan Richards Cannata, age 85, of Lake Placid, Florida passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at The Bob and Donna Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Feb. 7, 1936 to Ernest James Richards and Helen Thomas Richards and was raised in Dorchester, Massachusetts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gerard Sebastian Cannata, and sisters, June Montgomery and Ellie Mullins.
She is survived by her sisters, Linda Poteet of Monterey, Tennessee, Shirley Nicholl of Tallahassee, Florida, and Laurie Richards of Coconut Creek, Florida; children, Donna Hanson and husband Steve of Hazen, North Dakota, Michael Cannata and wife Melita of Palm Coast, Florida, Holly Elliott and husband Mark of Lake Placid, Florida, Melissa Gross and husband Bill of Sanford, North Carolina, and Robert Cannata of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Dwayne Hanson, Stephanie Ullery, Jimmy Cannata, Megan Cannata, John-Michael Elliott, Tiffany Poyner, Abriana Gross, Gabriella Gross and Robert Cannata; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation to the compassionate staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park with the Reverend Drew Severance officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd, The Bud and Donna Somers Hospice House; Compassionate Care Hospice; and Barbara’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
