Barbara J. Little
Barbara Jean Little, 85, died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, while hospitalized following an extended struggle with pneumonia.
Barbara was born Aug. 12, 1935, near Morehead, Kentucky, the daughter of Cora Mae (Williams), Katherine Blankenship (stepmother) and Jesse Blankenship.
Barbara thoroughly enjoyed music, family and laughter. With the Lord’s help, Barbara wrote and set to music dozens of beautiful Christian songs, and she loved to take a guitar and perform these songs in area churches and nursing homes. She volunteered for over 20 years in the music ministry in Lake Placid and Sebring, providing uplifting words and music to large numbers of nursing home residents weekly.
In 1951, Barbara married the love of her life, James Cecil Little, and they resided in or near Muncie, Indiana until 1982, raising four children. During this time, James was a building contractor and Barbara maintained the payroll and business records and maintained a loving home. She and James moved to Sebring, Florida in 1982, where James still resides after 69 years of marriage.
Barbara regularly attended Christ Fellowship Church in Sebring. She loved the Lord and spent much of her day reading the Bible, listening to uplifting music and watching television ministry. She also loved talking to and visiting with family and friends daily.
Barbara is survived by her sisters, Betty Crouch of Jamestown, Tennessee and Beulah Conner of Economy, Indiana; as well as her husband, James; sons, Junior (Shirley) Little and Glenn (Leah) Little of Sebring; daughters, Loretta (Mike) Bashore of Albany, Indiana and Teresa (Paul) Fights of Eaton, Indiana; 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.
There will be a family and friends visitation/viewing at the Gardenview Funeral Home in Muncie, Indiana from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at the adjacent Gardens of Memory cemetery. A memorial service will also be held at the Christ Fellowship Church in Sebring at a date and time to be announced following interment in Muncie.