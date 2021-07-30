Barbara J. Whitehurst
Barbara J. Whitehurst (Pixler), 89, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was born Jan. 2, 1932, in Erie, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Pixler and Dorothy J. (Griffith) Pixler. She was a graduate of Grier School for Girls at Birmingham, Pennsylvania and Lasell Junior College at Auburndale, Massachusetts where she majored in home economics. She married Charles E. Whitehurst on April 19, 1954 and they lived in Northwest Florida.
She worked as an expert seamstress for Vanity Fair in Graceville, Florida until retiring and moving to Avon Park, Florida. Following the passing of her husband, she moved to Orlando, Florida to join her daughters.
She is survived by daughters, Sandra G. Whitehurst and Debra A. Yandell, both of Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Whitehurst.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park, with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson research through Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.
Service is entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. stephensonnelsonfh.com.