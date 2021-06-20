Barbara L. Baker
Barbara Louise Baker, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2021 in Sebring, Florida after a long bout with cancer. She was born in Binghamton, New York to Jeanette and Ronald Baker on January 14, 1930.
Barbara was a long time member of the Southside Baptist Church. She was a beloved teacher and volunteer at Christian Heartland Academy, making the education of her kids top priority. She was loved by all her students past and present. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Barbara always enjoyed the outdoors whether it was shoveling, sledding or playing with her brothers as a child, or skiing, back-packing, camping, swimming as a young adult in the mountains of New York and New England. As she got older, reading, sewing and extensive traveling to 21 European countries and the Holy Land occupied her time.
Barbara started her teaching career after graduating from Binghamton North High School in 1948. She graduated from Cortland State Teachers College in New York in 1950 earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She then graduated from Wheaton College in Illinois in 1956, earning her Master’s degree in Christian Education. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in Elementary Education at New York University in 1968. She earned a certificate in Human Behavior and Multi-Culture Ed at University of Miami in 1972. In 1987 she was at Florida Atlantic University taking Extern Programs and finally in 1988 at the University of South Florida earning credits in Nature and Needs of Gifted Pupils.
Besides teaching she served on various committees setting up new programs and curriculum to help students of today to learn better and teachers to teach better. She won the Career Service Award & Achievement Award for 40 years of dedicated service for faithful teaching in Christian Schooling. Her vast teaching skills allowed her to teach in both college and public schools including King College, Elim Bible College and Ladycliff in New York, Winfield Elementary, Baptist Christian, Wheaton Christian and Pleasant Hill in Wheaton, Illinois. She also taught two summers at the German Bible Institute in Seeheim, Germany.
She loved Florida and taught at many schools here, Avon Park, Sun-N-Lake and DeSoto City. Her last assignment was Heartland Christian Academy where she taught and later volunteered as a librarian for over 21 years. Barbara was always professional with a deep personal dedication to her career and a devotion to her faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, JoAnna; brothers, John and Robert Baker. She is survived by her brother, George (Brenda) Baker, Binghamton, New York; sisters-in-law, Marie Baker, Miami, Florida and Margie Baker, Deltona, Florida; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews and especially her cat “Mr. Cat”.
I would like to thank Good Shepherd for their kindness, compassion and caring for Barbara. A big thank you. A special thank you to Amanda for always being there for us. Thank you to Lois Brooker, Donna Kay Van-Note for being good friends. To Julie Carlson for being a good neighbor and always being there for her. To her friends who came to visit and spend time. A special thank you to Marie Baker and Ronald Baker who called regularity to visit with her.
Arrangement by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.