Barbara L. Wicker
Barbara Lawhon Wicker, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. She was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Avon Park, Florida to the late Raleigh Henry and Sarah Miriam (Wood) Lawhon. She had been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park, and was a member of the Mayflower Society and Avon Park Historical Society.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Gerald Wicker of Avon Park, Florida; son, Gerald Wicker Jr. (Sharon); daughters, Beverley G. Peavy and Carol J. Batts (Don), seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Lawhon, and sisters, Dorothy Clark and Margaret Turnbull.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Bougainvillea Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 100 N. Lake Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com