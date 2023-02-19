Barbara M. Altvater

Barbara M. Altvater, age 89, formerly of Sebring, Florida died early in the morning on Jan. 20, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Linda (Keith) Kotch and family in Winter Park, Florida. She was born in Sebring to the late Walter Irven Moyer and Sarah Ruth Ingle Moyer, pioneer residents of Sebring. She was a graduate of Sebring High School, class of 1952 and attended Florida State College.

