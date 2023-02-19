Barbara M. Altvater
Barbara M. Altvater, age 89, formerly of Sebring, Florida died early in the morning on Jan. 20, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Linda (Keith) Kotch and family in Winter Park, Florida. She was born in Sebring to the late Walter Irven Moyer and Sarah Ruth Ingle Moyer, pioneer residents of Sebring. She was a graduate of Sebring High School, class of 1952 and attended Florida State College.
She married Allen C. Altvater Jr. in 1955. She was a homemaker for many years and worked as a bookkeeper for Central Builders Supply during the 1970s and early 1980s, and then Butler & Still. She was an artist, having painted numerous works in oil. She also wrote a story, which she illustrated with pencil drawings of fictional characters for a book called “The Marshmallow Twins”. She worked on “The Marshmallow Twins” off and on over many years and with the help of her daughters, she self-published a completed book for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years in 2005, Allen Jr. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Keith) Kotch and Mary Ruth Altvater of Winter Park, Florida; sons, Allen (Leah) Altvater III of Wauchula, Florida and Chris (Karen) Altvater of Lakeland, Florida, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will be gathering for a graveside interment at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring on Feb. 26, 2023. Arrangements entrusted to Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida.