Barbara S. Watson
Barbara Sue Watson, 77, of Sebring, Florida, went to be with her Lord on Dec. 27, 2019.
Barbara was born in Broward County, Florida moving to Sebring in 1961, where she met John Watson, who she married on June 1, 1962. She was a faithful and a longtime member of Bible Fellowship Church.
Barbara is survived by her son, John (Gena) Watson of Sebring; daughters, Sharon (Robert) Underwood of Murpreesboro, Tennessee and Mary Beth (Paul) Przychocki of Sebring. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Bible Fellowship Church, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com.