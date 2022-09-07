Barbara V. Farris
Barbara Virginia Farris, 82, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Sept. 5, 2022 at the HCA Florida Highlands Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1940 in Yonkers, New York and was the daughter of Rose (Bumbolow) and James Frino.
Barbara has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past five years, moving here from Naples, Florida. She enjoyed attending Church of The Nazarene in Lake Placid where she could be seen most any Sunday morning.
She enjoyed traveling and taking trips to Naples to visit family and friends, working crossword puzzles, and following her beloved University of Florida Gator football. Barbara loved to cook meals for her family and friends anytime they could get together, as well as her extended church family.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Jimmie Don Farris; sons, Ray (Margie Riley), Jimmy (Annette Kirby), and Linnie Kirby; step-daughter, Stephanie Cornovia; step-son, Terry Farris; 13 grandchildren, Logan, Bernadette, Vincent, Marjorie, Joseph, Ceci and Caroline Kirby, Aaron and Emarie Riley, Rebecca Raye Ellis, Caitlin, Jacob and Allison Farris; a great-grandchild, Matthew Kirby, and a sister, Patty. She is predeceased by her loving daughter, Bernadette Riley, and a sister, Alice.
She was a loving and courageous woman who will be dearly missed by all. A funeral service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at Church of The Nazarene Lake Placid, 512 W, Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com.