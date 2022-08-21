Barton P. Brownstein
Barton Peter (Bart) Brownstein, age 84, passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. Bart had residences in both Sebring and Hollywood, Florida. He was born in Woodmere, New York to Sidney and Ruth Richman Brownstein, and had one brother.
Bart lived a full and adventurous life with his companion of 47 years, Jane McArthur. He was a pilot, certified SCUBA diver and drove race cars. He was an avid tennis player and competed on the University of Miami varsity tennis team and later in adult leagues. Bart loved animals and is survived by his two cats, Mariah and Mona.
Bart is also survived by his sisters in law, Beth and Ann; brother in law, Mickey; nieces; and a nephew.
Bart did not want any services. His ashes will be laid to rest in the Catskill Mountains next to his companion, Jane. Please make any contributions to the Animal Rescue of your choice in their memory.
The family would like to thank Kathy Maslovaric for her loving care of Bart, L-N-S In Home Care, LLC and Cornerstone Hospice for Bart’s comfort, and Morris Funeral Chapel for handling his final arrangements.