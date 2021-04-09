Beatrice H. Riddle
Beatrice Hanson Riddle was born Dec. 15, 1940, and passed away March 28, 2021, at age of 80 in her home after a battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Vernon Riddle, who passed away in 1999.
Beatrice worked as a corrections officer at Avon Park Correctional Institution and Orlando Department of Corrections for 20 years having retired as a sergeant. From there she moved to Alaska and worked for the Coast Guard for seven years. She lived out the remainder of her life in Cocoa, Florida.
Beatrice loved to be involved in new projects and helped many people during her life. She was known as the Grandma Bea for all of the children in her neighborhood. She loved her neighbors and took care of many of them when they were babies. She enjoyed her front porch and watching the neighborhood children playing in the tree in her front yard. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Beatrice had one daughter, Theresa Garrison (Rod), and one grandson, Adam Garrison. Other survivors include one sister, Claudia Hanson, who lived with her in Cocoa, and one brother, Edward Hanson (Marie) of Wyckoff, New Jersey. Many nephews and nieces from Claudia including Lawrence Price (Sheila, and children, Amy, Dayna and Lauren), Alan Price (Karen, and children, Amber, Andrew, Nala and AJ), Thomas Price (children, Justin, William and TJ) and Steven Price (Jennifer, and children, Camryn and Logan); and from Edward are Cindy, Shannon and family, and Chris (Helen). Also Beatrice’s granddaughter, Jennifer Lee, and her children, Kristen and Arland.
God has taken you home but you will always be in our hearts. We will always remember “it’s five o’clock somewhere.”
There will not be a memorial at this time. Rest in Peace.