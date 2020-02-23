Beatrice L. Vallee
Beatrice L. Vallee, 86, of Lake Placid, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Palms of Sebring.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1934 in Sainte Anna Des Monts, Quebec, Canada to parents Cyrille Joseph Levesque and Gertrude Dion. She has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 36 years moving here from Palm Beach County. She was a member of the St. James Catholic Church.
Beatrice enjoyed cooking, entering fairs baking prize dishes and winning many ribbons. She loved to spend time with her family and friends especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her loving children, Lucie Vallee and Daniel P. Vallee; and granddaughter, Melissa M. Kibler. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Aurelien; daughter, Maryse M. Kibler (Ronald); Michael Vallee (Marsha Lee); seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers and eight sisters.
A service to celebrate Beatrice’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, with Father Vincent Clemente officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
