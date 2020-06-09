Beatrice M. Woodland
Beatrice May Woodland, 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born Jan. 11, 1928, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to John Harry and Anna M. (Taylor) Oakley. She was a nurse, member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 2002, coming from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
She is survived by her son, James Allen Woodland Jr. (Bonnie) of Mansfield, Connecticut; daughters, Sandra Lee Stroup (Frank) of Belton, South Carolina and Susan May Fieblekorn (John) of Chatham, Massachusetts; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.