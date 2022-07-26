Ben Henley
Ben Henley, age 52, passed from this life on July 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on Aug. 30, 1969, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Martha and Bennie Henley.
Ben attended Sebring High School. While in his junior year, he was so proficient in his computer skills that he was asked to teach a class on the use of computers at South Florida Community College. Ben also completed his CNA training at the college and began his employment at Highlands Regional Hospital working as a phlebotomist during his junior year. Ben was 6’ 7” tall and one person said, “when Ben Henley was standing next to your bed and said give me your blood, you gave it to him.”
Ben left the hospital to work at Radio Shack where he honed his computer skills. He increased his proficiency in the use and repair of computers through reading manuals and other technical books.
Ben then began his employment at Florida Hospital working in the lab. When Ben’s manager learned about Ben’s computer skills, he asked Ben to write the program to set the lab records up on computer. This led to Ben being promoted to a management position. He was responsible for training hospital personnel in computer usage, overseeing budgeting, and overseeing the computer systems at the hospital.
After working 10 years for the hospital, Ben decided he wanted to work at EOC (Emergency Operations Center). In order to qualify for the position, he first had to complete both fire college and paramedic training, which he did and he was hired by EOC.
While working with EOC, Ben was responsible for 911, for the hazmat response team, training county staff for emergency response and manning shelters, and for oversight of Highlands County response in an emergency, plus numerous other duties.
Ben retired from EOC after his heart failure was so pronounced that he could no longer work. Leaving his EOC job was one of the hardest things that Ben did in his life. He loved the demands of the job, and he loved helping people. Even after retirement, Ben continued to receive calls asking for his advice on how to handle certain situations.
Ben is survived by his wife, Sherri; his daughter, Victoria; and his stepdaughter, Alexandria Cusato; his mother and stepfather, Martha and Phil Crosbie; his sister, Tracy (Sean) Dolan; and nephew, Kyle. Other survivors include Ben’s aunts, Merry Cresswell, Kathy Main, Betty Parker, and Janice Asbury, and his several cousins. He is also survived by numerous friends.
A memorial service for Ben is scheduled for July 30 at 11 a.m. at Sebring Christian Church, where Ben was a member. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage gifts for Victoria Henley to help finance her last year of college at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College located in Tifton, Georgia.