Benni L. Heacock
Benni Lynn Heacock of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully April 5, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Benni Lynn Heacock of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully April 5, 2023, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Benni was born to Ben and Thelma Eastman, March 15, 1939, in Winchester, Indiana. Her family moved to Sebring in 1947. Little did she know then the handsome young man that gave the Eastman family the key to their new home would later become her husband. Benni graduated from Sebring High School in 1957 and attended college at Texas Christian University, graduating with a degree in psychology and later earning her master’s degree from the University of South Florida. She provided specialized training programs for businesses, pro sports, education, religions and government organizations.
She was the CEO of Heacock Consultants from 1990 to 2012.
Benni was predeceased by her husband, Ford Heacock Jr.; father, Ben Eastman; mother, Thelma Eastman; and brother, Lance Eastman. She is survived by her children, Ford Heacock III (Kate), Austie Heacock (Patti), MaryBeth Heacock, Jason Heacock (Shannon) and Kimberly Heacock Shimshon (Gilad); sisters, Joy Eastman of Lakeland and Gay Bruce of Tampa; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild arriving in September.
There will be a celebration of life at United Methodist Church in Sebring on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed immediately by the Celebration of Life service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Research, act.alz.org.