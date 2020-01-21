Bernadine M. Veenkant
Bernadine M. Veenkant, 81, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020.
She was born on May 11, 1938 to the late Bernard and Lila Bell. Bernadine had been a resident of Highlands County for 40 years and was very active with children’s ministry.
She is survived by her children, Charles (Pam) Veenkant of Michigan, Deborah (Paul) Johnson of Florida and Diane (Joseph) Malone of Florida; brother, Keith Bell of Michigan; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bernadine is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Veenkant, and by one brother, Lowell Bell.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.