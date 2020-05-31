Bernard Hoffarth
Bernard “Benny” Hoffarth, 82, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at AdventHealth in Sebring, Florida due to complications following surgery.
Bernard, a devout Catholic, was born in rural North Dakota on June 4, 1937, to Agnes and Albert Hoffarth. He moved to Milwaukee in 1956. He married Zita Baginski in 1959.
They have six children, Lavona (Chuck), Glenn (Julie), Leah (Glen), Craig, David (Laura) and William (Melissa). He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren, Stefanie, Kori, Jarod, Lauren, Nicole, David Jr., Wilson and Ashley; step-grandchildren, Amber and Micheal; and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Noah, Blake, Wyatt and Vinnie.
Bernard worked at a number of manufacturing jobs in Milwaukee before retiring as a truck driver for Roadway in 1998. He retired to live in Sebring, Florida full time in 2015. Besides spending time with family and friends, Bernard had a passion for working in his tool shed fixing and repairing anything mechanical.
He loved going for walks, sharing a funny joke and playing a game of cribbage. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will be greatly missed by everyone that his life has touched.