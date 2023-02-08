Bernard O. Golde Jr.
Bernard Otto Golde Jr. was born in Lakeland, Florida on April 16, 1939, to B.O. Golde Sr. and Thelma Broberg. In July 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Baxley. He was a creative and talented carpenter, mechanic and builder who previously worked at FMC in Lakeland, in his dad’s groves, Lake Placid Motors and managed rental properties in Lakeland and Sebring.
As a member of Southside Baptist Church, he served as AWANA commander, Sunday School superintendent and Deacon. He went to heaven on Feb. 5, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his three children, Bernie Golde III (Michelle), Kenneth Golde (Kathleen) and Linda (Peter) Cates; seven grandchildren, Kristi (Matt), Hope (Simon), Kyle (Julie), Colt (Alex), Niki (Jacob), Casey (Keri), Corey, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel with the funeral service on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Sebring. Burial will be Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens in Lakeland, Florida.