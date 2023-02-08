Bernard O. Golde Jr.

Bernard Otto Golde Jr. was born in Lakeland, Florida on April 16, 1939, to B.O. Golde Sr. and Thelma Broberg. In July 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Irene Baxley. He was a creative and talented carpenter, mechanic and builder who previously worked at FMC in Lakeland, in his dad’s groves, Lake Placid Motors and managed rental properties in Lakeland and Sebring.

