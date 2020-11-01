Bernice G. Snoll
Bernice G. Snoll, 85, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on Dec. 26, 1934, in Selma, Alabama, to Davis and Martha Garrison. She married Joseph Snoll on April 9, 1955. Bernice worked as a realtor and was a member of Keyes Realtors’ Million Dollar Club, and their top salesperson five years in a row. She was an avid bowler, loved bunco, card games and was a voracious reader.
During her life of being much more than just a joiner, she was president of the Dade County Democratic Women’s Club, presidential appointee to the Draft Board, delegate to the Presidential Democratic Convention in 1972, president and secretary of Shriner’s Highlands County Women’s Club, member of Eastern Star of Masons of Highland County, secretary and newsletter editor for Temple Israel of Highlands County and secretary and newsletter editor for Lake Placid Woman’s Club.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph Snoll; daughter, Susan Herrmann; sons, Don Snoll and Daveed Snoll; and brother, John Garrison. Surviving are also two grandchildren, Brooke and Adam. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Davis Garrison II.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.