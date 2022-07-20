Bernice S. Bartlett

Bernice S. Bartlett, 99, of Avon Park, Florida died Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, at The Oaks of Avon. Bernice was born Nov. 28, 1922, in Cattaraugus, New York, to Lloyd and Iva (Morey) Slayton. She grew up in Ashville, New York, and graduated from Lakewood High School. She lived in Jamestown, New York, before moving to Florida in 1970, and lived in Villa del Sol Mobile Home Park for more than 30 years.

Recommended for you