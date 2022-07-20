Bernice S. Bartlett
Bernice S. Bartlett, 99, of Avon Park, Florida died Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, at The Oaks of Avon. Bernice was born Nov. 28, 1922, in Cattaraugus, New York, to Lloyd and Iva (Morey) Slayton. She grew up in Ashville, New York, and graduated from Lakewood High School. She lived in Jamestown, New York, before moving to Florida in 1970, and lived in Villa del Sol Mobile Home Park for more than 30 years.
Bernice worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Jamestown, New York, for 25 years and the Avon Park Sun and News-Sun for five years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Avon Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lawrence Slayton; sisters, Audrey Slayton, Francis and Willis Lopus; and husbands, James Donald Boyd, Argus Sheridan and W.C. Bartlett. She is survived by stepson, John Boyd; several nieces and nephews and best friend, Jean McKinney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Fountain Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Jamestown, New York.
Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park.