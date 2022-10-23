Bert J. McIntyre
Bert J. McIntyre, age 85, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Frankfort, Indiana, the son of Lawrence and Esther (Roush) McIntyre. Bert worked as an auto mechanic until his retirement from Ford. He was also a retired firefighter in Lebanon, Indiana before relocating to Sebring in 1979. He attended Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park.
He is survived by his loving children, John McIntyre and Susan Payne, both of Sebring, Florida; brother, Roger McIntyre (Judith) of Louisiana; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill McIntyre and Tommy McIntyre; and loving wife of 62 years, Judy. Together forever.
He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com