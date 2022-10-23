Flag for McIntyre

Bert J. McIntyre

Bert J. McIntyre, age 85, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Frankfort, Indiana, the son of Lawrence and Esther (Roush) McIntyre. Bert worked as an auto mechanic until his retirement from Ford. He was also a retired firefighter in Lebanon, Indiana before relocating to Sebring in 1979. He attended Florida Avenue Baptist Church in Avon Park.

Recommended for you