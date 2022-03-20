Betena A. Carlton
Betena “Tina” Ann Carlton, 77, of Sebring, Florida went to be with our Lord on Feb. 28, 2022. Tina was born in Albany, Kentucky and moved to Lakeland, Florida when she was 3 years old. She went to college at Florida Southern College, where she was in the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, and obtained a degree in education.
Tina was a math teacher for 30 years at Sebring Middle School and Hill-Gustat Middle School where she was loved by many students. Tina was also a member of First Baptist Church of Sebring for 40 years. She loved spending time with her dear friends, gardening, traveling through Europe, visiting Epcot, and as a teenager she loved Elvis Presley. A very thoughtful person, Tina kept a rose garden to share bouquets with friends. Her daughter, Beth, was the love of her life and the time they spent together was always memorable.
Tina is survived by her daughter, Beth Kroll, of Orlando, Florida. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, J. B. and Ann Hurt of Lakeland, Florida.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Sebring. Visitation starts at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Baptist Children’s Home/One More Child, 1015 Sikes Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33815 (onemorechild.org) or The Life Raft Group (liferaftgroup.org).