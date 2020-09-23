Betty A. Dozier
Betty Ann Dozier, 83, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Life Path Hospice House in Temple Terrace, Florida.
Betty was a native of Lake Placid and was born on Jan. 8, 1937. She was the daughter of Rosalie Williams and George C. Williams. After graduating high school, Betty went to college and received a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She worked for many years in the medical field where she worked as a registered nurse.
Betty was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Placid. Betty was an artist who enjoyed painting, being out on the water fishing and loved to be with her family and friends anytime they all could get together, especially time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Loyle; daughter, Sheryl Pinkham; son, Wendell Dozier; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a brother, Howard Williams.
A funeral service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Faith Baptist Church, 660 Holmes Ave., Lake Placid with Pastor Bill Cole officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.