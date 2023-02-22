Betty A. Fairfield
Betty A. Fairfield of Sebring, Florida passed away at her home at age 91 on Feb. 17, 2023. Betty was born in Omaha, Nebraska of the late Elizabeth and Morris Windels.
She and her late husband of 50 years, John J. Fairfield Jr., had moved to Sebring in 1995 from Punta Gorda, Florida. Together, they raised five children and lived in Nebraska, Iowa, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Florida, France, Brazil and Colombia. Betty also is preceded in death by her younger sister, Clara Ann Woracek of Nebraska.
Betty is remembered for her giving heart, her compassionate spirit, and her love of family. Betty provided volunteer work and support for orphans while in Brazil and Colombia, had taught English as a second language, and offered a home-away-from home for Peace Corps members while abroad. She was a frequent hostess of brunch and dinner parties and enjoyed bridge, baking, sewing and homemaking. Betty worked following high school as a bookkeeper at the early Bandag tire company in Omaha and in later years as a mortgage specialist at Weymouth Savings Bank in Massachusetts.
Betty is survived by her five children, John Fairfield of Lincoln, Nebraska, Leonard Fairfield of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Carol Johnston and Margaret Johnson of Tucson, Arizona and Mark Fairfield of Sebring, Florida; her son-in-law, Timothy Johnson and daughters-in-law, Bonnie Faimon and Cathy Bailey; grandchildren, Timothy Fairfield of Nashville, Tennessee, Samuel Fairfield of Des Moines, Iowa, Joshua Fairfield of Sebring, Florida, Jordan Fairfield of Newberry, Florida and Frank Johnston of Tucson, Arizona; and great-grandchildren, Simone Simpson, Mason Fairfield, Christopher Fairfield and Eloise Fairfield.
Visitation is Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Sebring, where Betty was a long-time parishioner. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida beside her late husband.
Arrangements are provided by the Morris Funeral Chapel at morrisfuneralchapel.com. The family suggests a donation be made to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers.