Betty A. Gose
Betty Ann (Moore) Gose (aka Mrs. Gose, Mama Gose), 84, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. She was born March 1, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan to Morell and Elizabeth (Kühnemund) Moore. She moved to Sebring, Florida in 1969, coming from Alliance, Ohio.
Betty was an early development teacher at Horton’s Happy Hours from 1972-1975 and Faith Lutheran School, where she was a founding member, from 1975-2000. Mrs. Gose loved children and was a major influence on the lives of many of Highlands County’s youth. She volunteered for the SHS Booster Club, Dixie Youth Baseball and AgVenture.
Betty was a faithful Christian, attending Lutheran schools in Detroit and was a member of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Alliance, Faith Lutheran Church and St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring. She loved music and had a beautiful soprano voice, singing in her high school choir and at various events, but she most enjoyed singing hymns in church.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Meg Riddle (Tom) of Kinderhook, New York; sons, John Gose (fiancée Lonnie Kay) of Lake Placid, Florida, Mark Gose (Brandi) of Sebring, Florida and Matthew Gose (Christi) of Sebring, Florida; and seven grandchildren, Courtney, Seth, Shane, Racheal (Crayton), Mason, Carter, and Cooper, and four great-grandchildren, Kobey, Gavin, Mya and Kaley. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Kim Gose.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Grace Bible Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice and the Children’s Advocacy Center.
