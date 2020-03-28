Betty G. Cauffield
Betty Genevieve (Ross) Cauffield, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with her Lord early Friday morning, March 27, 2020. She was in the companionship of her family members.
Betty was born on Oct. 25, 1924, in Kregar, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Ida Auman Ross and Glen Ross.
Betty was preceded in her death by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth; and her only sister, Bertha Ross Johns. She is survived by her sons, Lex (Karen) and Vaughn (Barbara); grandsons, Trevor, Christopher and Ryle; and great-grandchildren, Eric, Bella, Blaine, Carson and Kendall.
Betty was a homemaker and a long-time member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Manna Ministries and at Southern Lifestyle assisted living facility. Due to the unfortunate effects of the recent virus, a private graveside service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be directed towards Vitas Hospice or The Salvation Army.
