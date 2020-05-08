Betty G. Ulrich
Betty G. Ulrich, 90, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
She was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Clarence Dixon Godwin and Julia (Roddey) Godwin. She has been a resident of Avon Park since 2011, having moved from Kingston, Tennessee.
Betty is survived by her husband, William Ulrich of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Julianna Joyner (James) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son, William C. Ulrich, Jr. (Gay) of Athens, Alabama; and four grandchildren, Dayton Ulrich, Brian Hearn, Emma Watkins (Connor) and Nicolas Ulrich.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.