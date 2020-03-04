Betty H. Nebbelink Neff
Betty (Joan) Hoban Nebbelink Neff, 87, passed away peacefully on Feb. 29, 2020 surrounded by family.
Betty was born on Sept. 14, 1932 in Milroy, Indiana to Leroy and Mary (Jones) Hoban. Betty attended college at Purdue University, a member of ZTA Sorority, and later achieved her master’s in education from Indiana University. Betty married Walter Nibbelink in 1953, who preceded her in death in 1986. They shared two sons, Jay (Cindy) and Jan (Buenaflor).
Betty was preceded in death also by her parents; her brothers, Wayne and Randall; and sisters, Jan and Laura. She is survived by one brother, Norman and four grandchildren, Jeremy, Ryan, Paula and Max, who loved her very much; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and being a member of the garden club where she served as president for three years. She was also a member of Kiwanis Club of Sebring and a member of the Pilot Club. She loved cooking and sewing as well as knitting and riding motorcycles. She was dedicated to a career in education. She taught for 35 years many of which were spent teaching Riley and Jackson Middle School in South Bend.
There will be no service for Betty but in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Kiwanis Club of Sebring. Now we long for the time when broken hearts turn to fond memories.