Betty I. Jenkins
Betty I. Jenkins, born in Tipton County of Indiana, Nov. 1, 1926, was a former resident of Kokomo, Indiana and Stamford, Connecticut. She moved to Sebring, Florida in 1998 and passed away at AdventHealth Sebring on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Meredith E. Jenkins, and son, Dennis R. Jenkins. She leaves behind two children, Jerry Jenkins (Janet) of Anderson, Indiana and Christina Cernosek (Mike) of Tampa, Florida. She also leaves behind four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with visitation from 3-4 p.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. morrisfuneralchapel.com