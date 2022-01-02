Betty J. Fetters
Betty J. Fetters, 95, of Normal, Indiana passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Heritage Health in Normal, Indiana. Betty was born March 15, 1926, in South Bend, Indiana to Charles and Sarah Leister White. She married Glen Fetters on June 4, 1949, in South Bend, Indiana. He preceded her in death in March of 2000.
Betty is survived by her son, David (Agnes) Fetters of Clayton, Indiana; two daughters, Janice Elsner of Sebring, Florida, and Patty (Joe) Solberg of Lexington, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Chris Slagle, Tom (Keely) Solberg, Karen (Erik) McConnell, John (Donieka) Solberg, Mary (Josh) Palma, Jim (Haley) Solberg, Lesley Fetters, and Mary (Chris) Wright; and 13 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Olivia, Chloe, Henry Glen, Joe, Logan, Abel, Elliott, Bria, Luke, DJ, Calvin and Ava. She was preceded in death by a son, Ed Fetters, and his wife, Sue; a sister, Della Horning; and nine brothers, Verne, Art, Don, Roy, Noble, Max, Martin, Walt and Richard White.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. A graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Avon Park, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lexington, Indiana where she was a member.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.