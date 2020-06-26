Betty J. Johnson
Betty J. Johnson, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
She was born June 15, 1934, in Florala, Alabama to Aaron and Hazel McKinney. They moved to Florida in 1949. She was soon after married to James. Betty was a homemaker, always making her home full of love for her family and friends to gather. She served in youth ministry for several years. More recently she was secretary of Reality Ranch Ministries, Inc. and served in the ministry alongside her son, Randy Johnson. She was an ordained minister. Betty always had a servant’s heart, looking out for the best interest of others.
Betty is survived by her husband of 68 years, James J. Johnson of Zolfo Springs, Florida; daughters, Rhonda Harper (Steve) of Dothan, Alabama and Gina Anderson (Bill) of Zolfo Springs, Florida; sister, Glenda Townsel of Homosassa, Florida; brother, Larry McKinney of Sebring, Florida; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Johnson.
Betty had an extraordinary ability to give love. She is dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed. As we celebrate her life we want to remember the life she lived before us. She left an example of inspiration to live our lives obedient to God and to His Word. The family will be having a private graveside service.
This celebration is not goodbye — it is until we meet again.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida 33825. stephensonnelsonfh.com.