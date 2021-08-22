Betty Jane Kristoff, 83, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born on Dec. 7, 1937, in East Chicago, Indiana to Andrew and Lillian (Cyganowski) Tobias. She worked in retail, attended Memorial United Methodist Church and has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1990. Betty enjoyed fishing, sewing, needlework and gardening.
She is survived by her loving children, Jefferey Kristoff (Terri) of Michigan, Katherine Zabinski (Chester) of Lake Placid, James Kristoff (Elizabeth) of Lake Placid, Richard Kristoff (Lori) of Indiana and Cynthia Kristoff of Valparaiso, Indiana; and sister, Patricia Eski of Alaska. Surviving are also five grandchildren, Rhonda, Molly, Tyler, Kyle, and Eryka and four great-grandchildren, Emrick, Patience, Lilly and Mia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, and two grandchildren, Wendi and Allen.
A private burial will be held at San Lorenzo Cemetery in St. Augustine, Florida. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.