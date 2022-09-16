Betty J. Negley
Betty Jane (Messer) Negley, 91, currently of Lake Placid, Florida, and formerly of Tarentum, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. It is with profound sadness and sorrow that Betty’s family announces her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. Messer and Gladys (Salser) Messer of Tarentum, Pennsylvania; brother, Thomas Messer; husband, Harvey E. Negley Sr.; son, Harvey E. (Chip) Negley Jr.; and son-in-law, Arthur Thomm. Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia Thomm; son, Dale Negley, and daughter, Marian Engel (Gregory). Betty was a proud grandma to six grandchildren, Patricia Negley Wolfe (Keith), Shannon Thomm Kraushaar (Dirk), Arthur Thomm II, Samantha Thomm Showe (Michael), Magen Engel and Corey Negley. Betty was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Hunter, Ainsley, Isaac, Arthur III, Nathan, Logan, Grace, and Kendall.
Betty was known for quality quilting, baking, cooking, needlepoint, and gardening (visitors always received a lawn tour). She had a career in dietary management, servicing Butler Memorial Hospital, The Jewish Home of Pittsburgh, and later in life, with Beverly Industries of Florida. Over the years, Betty was a volunteer scout leader, ladies fire auxiliary member, church deacon, cafeteria worker, a school bus driver, a mushroom picker, and a woodworker. She also stayed active taking classes for her hobbies and her career.
Family members are extremely grateful to Betty’s neighbors and friends for watching over her for the 35 years she lived in Lake Placid, Florida. Special thanks to Phil, Chung and Johnny, Mike and Kathy, Charlene, Nancy, Michelle, Kelly and Chuck, Diane, and many others – far too many to list.